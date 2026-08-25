Canada To Impose Up To 50% Tariffs On 700 US Goods As Trade War Escalates

Canada on Tuesday announced retaliatory tariffs on 700 US goods worth $20 billion, ranging from 15 to 50 per cent after the trade war between the neighbouring countries escalated. The tariffs will be implemented from September 8 even as US tariffs already came into place on Saturday.

Canadian officials said on Tuesday that Ottawa's tariffs will match US levels and will impact steel, dairy and electronics industries.

"This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment," Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

"I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united. We stand united in our response," he added.