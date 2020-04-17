'Again Under Control': Germany Health Minister On Coronavirus Pandemic

The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number

The coronavirus pandemic in Germany is "again under control" thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday.

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)