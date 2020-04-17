"Again Under Control": Germany Health Minister On Coronavirus Pandemic

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number.

'Again Under Control': Germany Health Minister On Coronavirus Pandemic

The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number

Berlin, Germany:

The coronavirus pandemic in Germany is "again under control" thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday.

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
CoronavirusGermany
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter