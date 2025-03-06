After Military Aid, US Halts Intelligence Sharing On Russia With Ukraine

After halting all military aid, the United States has also paused intelligence-sharing with war-torn Ukraine, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cooperate with his US counterpart Donald Trump in convening peace talks with Russia. The Trump administration has halted "everything," including data about targets inside Russia, hindering Ukraine's ability to carry out effective long-range drone strikes, sources privy to the matter told news agency Reuters.

The move could also leave Kyiv in the dark over the movements of Moscow's strategic bomber aircraft and the launches of ballistic missiles.

Pressure Tactic?

The suspension, which could cost lives by hurting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian missile strikes, followed a halt this week to US military aid to Kyiv, following a disastrous Oval Office meeting on Friday when Trump and Zelensky engaged in a shouting match before the world's media. It underscores Trump's willingness to play hardball with an ally as he pivots to a more conciliatory approach to Moscow from previously strong US support for Ukraine.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the Trump administration had halted "everything," including targeting data that Ukraine has used to strike Russian targets. A second source said intelligence-sharing had only "partially" been cut but was unable to provide more detail.

White House officials have indicated that both bans, including on military aid and information, could be lifted if peace talks progressed.

"I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause I think will go away," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

"I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that's there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward," he added.

Trump Zelensky Clash

Washington on Monday halted military aid to Kyiv following an explosive meeting between Trump and Zelensky. The clash delayed the signing of a deal that would give the US rights to revenue from Ukraine's critical mineral deposits, which Trump has demanded to repay US military aid.

Zelensky said on Wednesday there had been "positive movement" on the issue and officials from the two countries could meet again soon.

The White House said it is reconsidering its pause in funding for Ukraine and talks between the two countries over a minerals deal were ongoing.

Mineral Deal Soon?

A senior administration official said on Wednesday that the signing was expected to happen soon and to be the first step in a longer negotiation between Ukraine, Washington and Russia on ending the war.

In an address to Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump said Kyiv was ready to sign a minerals deal. He also said he had been in "serious discussions with Russia" and received strong signals that it was ready for peace.

"It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides," he said.