'London To Anywhere': Ryanair Issues Boarding Pass After Liz Truss Quits As UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss will have the shortest tenure as UK Prime Minister.

Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday amid political crisis. She resigned after just 45 days in office, triggering a meme fest on social media. Ryanair also joined the buzz, sharing the photo of a boarding pass for the former UK Prime Minister on Twitter. The new leader will be elected on October 28, the Conservative Party said, setting a high bar of 100 nominations for candidates to amass from their fellow MPs. That might block any comeback by former premier Boris Johnson.

Also Read | What Happened In Westminster Chaos Triggering Liz Truss' Resignation?

In its tweet thread, Ryanair said, "Liz Truss and Ryanair. 25 minute turnaround." The tweet has received 1.43 lakh likes and more than 15,000 retweets.

Liz Truss 🤝 Ryanair

25 minute turnaround — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 20, 2022

"Lol superb trolling," commented one user. "Should've put her in seat 45D... (45 days) missed a trick there," added another.

Others, however, asked the airline to sort out its own issues with passengers. "Love for @Ryanair to get back to me regarding a delayed flight back from alicante and be refunded, been nearly a month now," a user tweeted.

Announcing her resignation on Thursday, Ms Truss admitted she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected by the members, after her right-wing platform of tax cuts disintegrated and as many Conservative MPs revolted.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Ms Truss said she would stay on as prime minister until a successor was chosen to serve as Tory leader.

Also Read | Next UK PM: Rishi Sunak Is Favourite, Boris Johnson Climbs Rankings

"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week," she said. "This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country's economic stability and national security."

The new leader will be in place in time for new finance minister Jeremy Hunt to deliver a crucial budget statement on October 31.