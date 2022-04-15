After $43 Billion Offer, Elon Musk's Advice On How Twitter Should Change

Elon Musk said Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square.

Twitter should open-source its algorithm, Tesla chief Elon Musk has said after hitting the headlines with a $43 billion all-cash offer to buy the microblogging site.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur, the largest shareholder of Twitter with an over 9 per cent stake, said during a TED Talks event that the platform has become kind of the de facto town square.

How would Elon Musk change Twitter if he were to buy it? First, he'd make it open source. Watch @ElonMusk's wide ranging live #TED2022 interview with @TEDChris on @YouTube here: https://t.co/dFFUxNqLZepic.twitter.com/Okm3y5HpEy — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 14, 2022

"It's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech," Musk said, adding, "It's just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of law."

Initiating a sort of gung ho over Twitter ownership, Musk's "best and final" offer had taken the media platform by a storm.

"One of the things I believe Twitter should do is open-source the algorithm and make any changes to people's tweets - if they are emphasized or de-emphasized, that action should be made apparent. So anyone can see that action has been taken," he said on TED Talks.

"So there's no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually."

Musk's Twitter bid came days after his denial to join the company's board despite being largest shareholder. In a letter addressing Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor on Thursday, he offered $54.20 per share saying the company has "extraordinary potential" and that he will "unlock it".

"Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," he said, adding that if his "best and final offer" is not accepted, he would need to reconsider his position as a shareholder.