Afghanistan's Wheelchair Basketballers Shoot To Win

Afghanistan's wheelchair basketballers are out to show they can triumph against formidable odds (AFP)

The sport had lifted his spirits and transformed his life, a wheelchair basketball player said (AFP)

The Afghan men's basketball team passed a major milestone in Thailand this week with their first official tournament win outside the country (AFP)

squads have thrived despite daunting obstacles, including a nerve-wracking security situation that complicates even the seemingly simple act of holding practice sessions (AFP)