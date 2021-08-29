Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Hits ISIS Targets In Afghanistan, Says New Airport Attack "Likely"

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden said that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come "in the next 24-36 hours", calling the situation "extremely dangerous". 

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Hits ISIS Targets In Afghanistan, Says New Airport Attack 'Likely'

A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces (File)

The United States took aim at the  ISIS group in Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two high-level targets in a drone strike over the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned another attack on the frantic airlift was "highly likely".

A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.

Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the bombing claimed by the regional ISIS-Khorasan group, along with 13 US troops -- several of them just 20 years old, the same length of time as US military operations in Afghanistan.

But Biden said Saturday that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come "in the next 24-36 hours", calling the situation "extremely dangerous". "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection," he said after a briefing from his national security team.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 29, 2021 06:40 (IST)
US Still In Charge Of Kabul Airport, Troops Retrograding: Pentagon

The US military has "begun retrograding" from the Kabul airport and it's "still in charge of the airport" and the security, Pentagon said on Saturday. Read Here
Aug 29, 2021 06:29 (IST)
Last UK Military Flight Leaves Kabul After Evacuating 15,000 People: Defence Ministry

Britain's last military flight left Kabul late on Saturday after evacuating more than 15,000 people in the two weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of British military presence in the country. Read Here