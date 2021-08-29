Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Hits ISIS Targets In Afghanistan, Says New Airport Attack 'Likely'

A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces (File)

The United States took aim at the ISIS group in Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two high-level targets in a drone strike over the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned another attack on the frantic airlift was "highly likely".

A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.

Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the bombing claimed by the regional ISIS-Khorasan group, along with 13 US troops -- several of them just 20 years old, the same length of time as US military operations in Afghanistan.

But Biden said Saturday that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come "in the next 24-36 hours", calling the situation "extremely dangerous". "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection," he said after a briefing from his national security team.

