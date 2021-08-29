US Believes New Attack On Kabul Airport Highly Likely In 24-36 Hours: Joe Biden

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous," Joe Biden said.

US military commanders believe that another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," President Joe Biden warned Saturday.

After a briefing from his national security team, Biden said in a statement that a US drone strike targeting the ISIS-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday's carnage at the airport, was "not the last."

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)