Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Air Force Special Flight With 168 People From Kabul Lands At Hindon Air Base Near Delhi

A special repatriation flight by the Indian Air Force landed at the Hindon air base near Delhi.

A special repatriation flight by the Indian Air Force - carrying 168 passengers, including 107 Indians - landed at the Hindon air base near Delhi from Kabul. Also, three other flights - Air India, IndiGo and Vistara - carrying Indians evacuated from Kabul landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha this morning.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted pictures of the evacuation efforts on Twitter.

In a string of tweets earlier, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, posted details of the evacuation efforts. He also posted a short video clip where the evacuees can be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Sources said on Saturday morning the government is trying to bring as many Indians as possible into the airport at Kabul to keep them safe while it works out the evacuation logistics.

India has evacuated all embassy staff but an estimated 1,000 citizens remain in several Afghan cities and ascertaining their location and condition is proving to be a challenge, the Home Ministry has said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan Sunday, after President Ashraf Ghani fled and the group walked into Kabul with no opposition. This was after a staggeringly fast rout of major cities, after two decades of war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 22, 2021 11:20 (IST) We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus



Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health



Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/jPVF1lVmRu - Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 22, 2021

Aug 22, 2021 10:33 (IST) WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft. #WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft



Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the #COVID19 RT-PCR test.#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/x7At7oB8YK - ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021 WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Aug 22, 2021 10:10 (IST) JUST IN | A special repatriation flight by the Indian Air Force - carrying 168 passengers, including 107 Indians - landed at the Hindon air base near Delhi from Kabul.

Aug 22, 2021 09:59 (IST) Afghans Face "Impossible" Race Against Time To Flee Kabul



Tens of thousands of Afghans were racing Sunday to flee their country as the United States warned of security threats at Kabul's chaotic airport and the European Union said it was "impossible" to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the hardline Islamist militants took back power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have vowed a softer version of their brutal rule from 1996-2001, and taken steps towards forming a government. Tens of thousands of Afghans were racing Sunday to flee their country as the United States warned of security threats at Kabul's chaotic airport and the European Union said it was "impossible" to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the hardline Islamist militants took back power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have vowed a softer version of their brutal rule from 1996-2001, and taken steps towards forming a government.

Aug 22, 2021 09:50 (IST) Anti-Taliban Forces Say They've Taken 3 Districts In North Afghanistan



Forces holding out against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan say they have taken three districts close to the Panjshir valley where remnants of government forces and other militia groups have gathered. Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi, who has vowed to resist the Taliban, said in a tweet that the districts of Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar in the neighbouring province of Baghlan to the north of Panjshir had been taken. Forces holding out against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan say they have taken three districts close to the Panjshir valley where remnants of government forces and other militia groups have gathered. Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi, who has vowed to resist the Taliban, said in a tweet that the districts of Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar in the neighbouring province of Baghlan to the north of Panjshir had been taken.

Aug 22, 2021 09:17 (IST) Australia Evacuates More Than 300 Overnight From Afghanistan: Scott Morrison



Australia ran four flights into Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday night, evacuating more than 300 people, including Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, U.S. and British citizens, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. The news came after the United States and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands tried to flee almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control. Australia ran four flights into Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday night, evacuating more than 300 people, including Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, U.S. and British citizens, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. The news came after the United States and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands tried to flee almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control.

Aug 22, 2021 08:34 (IST) US, Germany Advise Against Travel To Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos

The United States and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan on Saturday to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control. The Taliban's co-founder, Mullah Baradar, arrived in the Afghan capital for talks with other leaders. The group is trying to hammer out a new government after its forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military collapsing.

Aug 22, 2021 08:20 (IST) 2 Flights With Indians Evacuated From Kabul Land In Delhi, 3rd on Its Way



Two flights carrying Indians evacuated from Kabul landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha this morning. Read Here

Aug 22, 2021 07:54 (IST) Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

Aug 22, 2021 07:50 (IST) The Air India 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021 The Air India 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi.