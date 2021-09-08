Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US 'Concerned' By Taliban Government Makeup But Will Look At 'Actions'

The Taliban swiftly toppled the 20-year-old Western-backed government last month (File)

The United States said it was concerned about members of a Taliban government named Tuesday but said it would judge it by actions, including letting Afghans leave freely.

"We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women. We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals," a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on Afghanistan in Qatar.

"We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday praised the Unites Nation's role in Afghanistan where the Taliban seized control last month and said its work has never been more important.

Blinken met UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths and discussed the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, ANI reported.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Afghanistan Crisis: