'Same Old Taliban After All': 10-Point Guide To New Afghan Cabinet

All top positions have been handed to key leaders from the movement and the Pakistan-linked Haqqani network -- the most violent faction of the Taliban known for devastating suicide attacks.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, is Defence Minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani, a US most-wanted terrorist and the leader of the feared Haqqani network, is Interior Minister, exposing the stamp of Pakistan.

Co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement in 2020 and was seen to be a relatively moderate Taliban face based in Doha, was edged out of the top post by hardliner Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a senior minister during the Taliban's brutal reign in the 1990s, also the man who ordered the destruction of the Bamiyaan Buddhas.

These are more signs that the "Doha faction" of the Taliban, considered politically pragmatic, has been marginalized. Another member of the Doha group, the Taliban's Sher Abbas Stanikzai, has been made Deputy Foreign Minister.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the secretive supreme leader of the Taliban, released a statement saying that the new government would "work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law".

"The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban," tweeted Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, summing up global worries about the return of the oppressive regime.

Confirming that little has changed, the Taliban has also reinstated the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which arrested and punished people for failing to implement the movement's restrictive interpretation of sharia law.

Hundreds of Afghans protested Tuesday on the streets of Kabul, where Taliban guards fired shots to disperse the crowds. Several journalists were briefly detained. In Herat, two bodies, allegedly with bullet wounds, were brought to the city's central hospital from the site of protests.

The Taliban spokesman warned the public against taking to the streets, adding that journalists should not cover any demonstrations. The group -- which executed people in stadiums and chopped the hands of thieves in the 1990s -- said it would not stand for any resistance against its rule.