Afghan Taliban Refuses To Attend Muslim Girls' Education Summit In Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is attending the summit.
Islamabad, Pakistan:
The Afghan Taliban government is not attending a global summit on girls' education in the Muslim world hosted by neighbours Pakistan, Islamabad said Saturday.
"We had extended an invitation to Afghanistan but no-one from the Afghan government was at the conference," Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told AFP.
