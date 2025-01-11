Advertisement

Afghan Taliban Refuses To Attend Muslim Girls' Education Summit In Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban government is not attending a global summit on girls' education in the Muslim world hosted by neighbours Pakistan.

Read Time: 1 min
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is attending the summit.
Islamabad, Pakistan:

The Afghan Taliban government is not attending a global summit on girls' education in the Muslim world hosted by neighbours Pakistan, Islamabad said Saturday.

"We had extended an invitation to Afghanistan but no-one from the Afghan government was at the conference," Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told AFP.

Afghan Taliban, Pakistan, Muslim Girls Education
