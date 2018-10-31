Afghan Army Helicopter Crashes, Killing 25 On Board: Officials

A Taliban spokesman said the terrorists shot the aircraft down (File)

An Afghan army helicopter carrying 25 people crashed in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing all those on board, officials said.

The aircraft crashed due to "bad weather" in Anar Dara district, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said, but the Taliban claimed its terrorists brought it down.

Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.

Provincial council member Dadullah Qaneh said the helicopter hit a mountain peak in poor weather en route to neighbouring Herat province.

Senior government and military officials often travel by helicopter in regions where the Taliban has a large presence.