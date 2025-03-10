Actor Gene Hackman Spent Last Days In Isolation After Wife's Death: Report

Gene Hackman spent his final days in isolation after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, reportedly died a week before the actor's death at their Santa Fe County home in the US, according to a new report.

Mr Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner, was likely unaware that Ms Arakawa, his primary caregiver, was dead. He was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's. She died from a rare viral infection, Hantavirus, which is caused by rodents.

According to The Guardian, investigators suspect Mr Hackman was too weak and confused to seek medical attention, surviving for nearly a week before succumbing to heart illness. He was dependent on his wife for medicines, household errands and even the simplest of tasks.

The actor had a history of high blood pressure and heart disease, per his medical report.

The couple was found dead in their apartment on February 26 after a maintenance worker informed the police that the front door of their house was open. Upon arrival, another worker told the authorities that they had rarely seen the homeowners and their last contact with them was about two weeks ago.

First-hand investigators found their bodies in separate areas of the home.

Ms Arakawa's body was lying in the bathroom alongside her dog, Zinna. An open orange bottle was also reportedly found in her home with pills scattered all over. Mr Hackman's body was discovered in a mudroom near the couple's kitchen. He was fully clothed, with his sunglasses and walking cane found nearby.

According to New Mexico state public health veterinarian Erin Phipps, their dog Zinna might have died due to dehydration and starvation. Authorities are still waiting for the dog's necropsy results.

Mr Hackman had three children from a previous marriage. He and Ms Arakawa had three dogs, two of whom were at a shelter at the time of the couple's death.