Acrobat From Mexico Sets Two World Records With Incredible Handstand Abilities

Nicolas Montes de Oca is a stuntman who can do handstands of the highest calibre.

With his extraordinary handstand capabilities, Mexican acrobat Nicolás Montes de Oca has established two new World Records. According to the Guinness World Records, "Mr Oca holds titles for the longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male), with a handstand measuring one minute and 11.82 seconds, and the longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform (male), with a handstand measuring 25.78 seconds."

"Nicolas Montes De Oca is a professional circus performer who has dedicated his life to handbalancing and the circus arts. He discovered the circus at the age of 16 when he first saw a juggler performing in his hometown and fell in love with it.He began to develop his skills self-taught and this took him on a journey around the world," according to nicolastanding.com.

Mr. Nicolas has performed all around the world since he established his own distinctive style of handbalancing, blending it with dance and movement.

"Mr Nicolás has been inspired by several coaches, one of them being Liu Laoshi from China, a hand balancing coach who is very well recognised worldwide," reported the reference book.

The Guinness World Records further added that this outstanding juggler and handstand specialist trains 2 to 3 hours a day, 7 days a week. He believes that both discipline and talent are necessary to fulfil people's dreams.

Nicolas also made the journey to Kiev, Ukraine, where he trained with the accomplished Vitold Antonovich Kuvshinov, regarded as one of the top hand balancing instructors in the world.

His website provides information about his outstanding performances and lists some of the illustrious companies where he has appeared, including Franco Dragone, Les 7 Doigts de la MAIN, and Cirque du Soleil.