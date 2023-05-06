'Acquired Hell Lot Of Wisdom': Joe Biden On Questions About His Age

In 2024, he could once more face Republican Donald Trump, now 76.

US President Joe Biden, who at age 80 is seeking a second term in 2024, said in an interview broadcast Friday that his advanced age has brought him abundant wisdom.

"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," he told a reporter from MSNBC, the first interview he's given to the press since officially launching his campaign last week.

"I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective," said Biden, a Democrat who would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Biden has so far rarely addressed his age, which is considered to be his main handicap among voters, except for the occasional joke.

