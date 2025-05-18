Advertisement

Abu Saifullah, Lashkar Terrorist Behind 3 Attacks In India, Killed In Pak

Abu Saifullah, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said.

The Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 (File)

New Delhi:

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan, officials here said.

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said.

Besides masterminding the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001.

Abu Saiullah, Abu Saiullah Killed, India Pak
