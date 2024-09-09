PM Modi, UAE Crown Prince Meet In Delhi, Hold Bilateral Talks

Apart from meeting the PM, the Crown Prince will also call on President Droupadi Murmu

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi as he begins his first official trip to India as the Crown Prince. The two leaders have begun talks to further bilateral ties between India and the UAE.

PM Modi received Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House, where they will hold talks.

This is the first time India is officially engaging with the next generation of royalty and government from the UAE, highlighting the importance India gives to its ties with the UAE.

Apart from meeting the PM, the Crown Prince will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He is also scheduled to visit Mumbai tomorrow, where he will participate in a Business Forum in which top business leaders from both countries will participate.

Since the landmark visit by PM Modi to UAE in August 2015, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years, bilateral relations between the two countries have elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India is the UAE's second-largest trading partner, while the UAE is India's largest trading partner in the Arab world. Total trade between India and the UAE is projected to reach USD 100 billion by the end of the decade. The bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022-23 was about USD 85 billion, according to official data.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of Foreign Direct Investments or FDI in 2022-23.