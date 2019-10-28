"Turning Point," Says Turkey President On Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's Killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday hailed the killing of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism.

"The killing of Daesh's ringleader marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism," Erdogan said on Twitter, using another name for ISIS.

US President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi's death during a night time raid by US special forces deep outside the village of Barisha in Idlib province, northwestern Syria.

Erdogan said Turkey would "continue to support anti-terror efforts -- as it has done in the past".

"I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity," he added in a second tweet.

The Turkish defence ministry said there was "information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries" before the US operation, but gave no further details.

A senior Turkish official also told AFP that there had been "close coordination" and Turkey's military had "advance knowledge" of the raid.

But the official refused to comment on whether Turkey provided any intelligence to "facilitate" the operation.

