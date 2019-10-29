Body Of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Disposed Of At Sea By US Military: Report

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killing: "The disposal of his remains has been done," said a US military official

The body of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was disposed of at sea by the US military after he killed himself during the weekend raid on his Syrian hideout, Pentagon sources told AFP Monday.

No details were given on where or when the body was disposed of, but it paralleled the 2011 sea burial Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US special forces raid.

"The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately," said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

