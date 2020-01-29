"Absolutely Unacceptable": Turkish President Slams Donald Trump's Mideast Peace Plan

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

'Absolutely Unacceptable': Turkish President Slams Donald Trump's Mideast Peace Plan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "This plan ignores Palestinians' rights" (File)

Ankara:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published Wednesday.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.



