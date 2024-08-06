'Absolutely Pathetic': Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Says He's Lying About Her

Vivian accused Mr Musk of misgendering her multiple times.

Billionaire Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, recently "disowned" him. Now, she has launched a fresh attack against the SpaceX Chief who had alleged that she was "killed" by "woke mind virus". She said that the 53-year-old "just won't stop lying" about her and he lives in his "own delusional fantasy land." She further said that he is a bigot who has been sued for discrimination on several occasions and that he often cheats on his relationships.

This comes after Mr Musk responded to a throwback post of his children and wrote, "All 5 boys super happy." In response to the post, Vivian took to Meta's Threads and wrote, "Look, I don't know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don't care. It seems to me like you're trying to rebuild your brand image as the 'caring paternal father' which I will not let go unchallenged. If I'm going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won't stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank god you're absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult."

She accused him of misgendering her multiple times. "If you're going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It's beyond stupid, it's desperate. The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me. Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad," she continued.

Notably, the 20-year-old legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18. This legal transition occurred on June 22, 2022, at a court in California. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Ms Wilson had said back then.

Vivian continued, adding that Mr Musk wants to portray himself as a "western values/Christian family man." She said, "I understand your new angle is this 'western values/christian family man' thing but it's such a weird choice. You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop f***** lying about your own children. You are not a christian, as far as I'm aware you've never stepped foot in a church."

She also levelled some more accusations about the billionaire. Vivian said that when she was six years old, Mr Musk referred to Arabic as the "language of the enemy" and that he is not the champion of equality that he loves to pretend to be.

The 20-year-old also questioned his climate change claims and his space exploration programs. She wrote on the social media platform, "You are not 'saving the planet', you do not give a f*** about climate change and you're lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One."

"You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me," she concluded.

Notably, the world's richest man had claimed in a recent interview that during the pandemic, he was tricked into signing documents for "one of his older boys" Vivian Jenna Wilson. He said that his "son is dead" and also referred to gender-reassignment surgery as "child mutilation and sterilisation".

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Mr Musk said, claiming that the experience set him on a mission to combat what he described as the "woke mind virus". "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress," he added.

Responding to this, Ms Wilson said that she "disowned" him and not the other way round. She shared a screenshot of Mr Musk's post in which he claimed that his son was born "gay and slightly autistic" and said "entire thing was made up".