'Endlessly Proud': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Comes Out In Support Of His Transgender Daughter

Ms Wilson said that she "disowned" Mr Musk and not the other way round.

Elon Musk's former partner Grimes recently spoke out in support of the billionaire's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian," the musician posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. This came after Mr Musk's daughter accused the entrepreneur of being a cruel and absent father. She strongly denied Mr Musk's recent comments about her, including a claim that the so-called "woke mind virus" had killed his "son". She also sought to clear the air over her gender, saying that she legally recognises as a woman and doesn't concern herself with the other's opinion.

I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 26, 2024

The world's richest man had claimed in a recent interview that during the pandemic, he was tricked into signing documents for "one of his older boys" Vivian Jenna Wilson. He said that his "son is dead" and also referred to gender-reassignment surgery as "child mutilation and sterilisation".

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Mr Musk said, claiming that the experience set him on a mission to combat what he described as the "woke mind virus".

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress," he added.

Responding to this, Ms Wilson said that she "disowned" him and not the other way round. She shared a screenshot of Mr Musk's post in which he claimed that his son was born "gay and slightly autistic" and said "entire thing was made up".

"Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said "eh- good enough" in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fu**ing story," she wrote.

Further, the 20-year-old denied that she ever picked jackets for her father. "I was most certainly not calling them "fabulous" because literally what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate... I was four," she added.

She also claimed she did not have her father by her side when she was growing up. "This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this. He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can't say that, so I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general," said Ms Wilson.

"I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him," she added.