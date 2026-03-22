'Pak Must Not Think Twice, Hit Mumbai, Delhi': Ex Envoy's Chilling Remark

Attacking Indian cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai should be Pakistan's "default move" if the country comes under attack from the US, a former Pakistani diplomat has said during a TV show. Abdul Basit's provocative and irresponsible remarks were made in response to a question on US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's statements flagging Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme.

Basit said Gabbard's "anti-Pakistan" worldview always comes to the fore. "She is Indian-origin after all. Pakistan's deterrence is India-specific. Tulsi Gabbard saw our missiles, but not India's Agni 5 and Agni 6. They are intercontinental missiles. We don't have that kind of range. I pray this increases. We should at least be able to target Israel," he said during an interaction on Pakistani channel ABN news.

Basit, who served as high commissioner of Pakistan to India, said it was expected that the US would not mention India while flagging Pakistan's missile programme. "India is their strategic partner. We get carried away and think Pakistan has strong ties (with the US). It is true that after (US President Donald) Trump came, some things have improved, but we must remember that the US will never be our strategic partner in the long term," he said. "India and the US are strategic partners, like we are with China. You take whatever benefit you can from President Trump, but don't think you have become a strategic partner. Don't assume that not mentioning Agni 5 and Agni 6 was a mistake. They don't see India the way they see Pakistan," he said.

Basit was responding to Gabbard's remarks in which she said Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme could develop into a threat to the US homeland. She said Pakistan's efforts "potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland". Presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the House Intelligence Committee, she said Pakistan is among countries "researching and developing an array of novel advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland within range".

Basit went on to make irresponsible remarks that are all the more shocking coming from a career diplomat.

#BREAKING: Pakistan's most radical Islamist Diplomat Abdul Basit threatens United States amid West Asia crisis. Basit former Pak High Commissioner to India says if US attacks Pakistan, Rawalpindi's Asim Munir will attack Mumbai & New Delhi if Pak missiles don't reach Middle East. pic.twitter.com/j4OxSg0ZnY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 22, 2026

"If push comes to shove, suppose the situation in Iran deteriorates, and Israel has its eyes on us, circumstances develop in which the US has its eyes on our nuclear programme and tries to destroy it... This is impossible, but just as a worst-case scenario... let's say the US attacks Pakistan, even if the US is not in our nuclear range, what do you think is our option?

"India, we don't have to do anything... If anyone casts an evil eye on us, we must not think twice and attack Mumbai and New Delhi. We will see what happens later. If we do not have a choice and the US attacks us... this is an impossibility... but the world must know that if anyone casts an evil eye on Pakistan... it will not have any option but to attack India," he said.

He said think tanks in India are heavily dominated by Indian-origin individuals, and they influence such an outlook. "We have limited missiles, and we know who is a danger to us. It is India. If India chooses aggression, we have the response. But if the situation turns bad, Mumbai and Delhi are going nowhere. They are not far. We don't need intercontinental missiles for that, Tulsi sahiba. We will hit from here," he said.

The anchor chillingly adds, "We have shown a trailer earlier." The insensitive remark brought back heartbreaking memories of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Basit responded, "We have done it earlier. We will do it from here."