Time For 'Reckoning' Over China's WTO Membership, Says US

The US-China trade war has escalated to the World Trade Organization or WTO. (File Photo)

The trade war between the world's top two economies has landed at the World Trade Organization today, as the United States demanded a "reckoning" over China's membership in the body.



China's WTO "trade policy review" -- scheduled before Washington lit the fuse on a tariff battle with Beijing -- served as a new front in the widening economic confrontation between the two powers.



In a report submitted ahead of the three day review, China insisted it had "been a strong advocate for free trade" since joining the WTO in 2001 and "comprehensively fulfilled its commitments."



US ambassador Dennis Shea, who was among the first to speak at the closed-door review, argued that China had exploited its membership to take advantage of other nations and that if unchecked Beijing's misconduct would ruin the WTO.



"China's failure to fully embrace the open, market-oriented policies on which this institution is founded must be addressed, either within the WTO or outside the WTO," Shea said according to prepared remarks released by the US mission.



"This reckoning can no longer be put off," he added.



"If the WTO is to remain relevant to the international trading system, change is necessary."



The comments came after President Donald Trump's administration threatened fresh tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods and Beijing vowed to retaliate, the latest salvo in the escalating tariff battle.



