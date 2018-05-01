A 10 Per Cent Rise In Sex Assault Cases Reported At Pentagon In 2017

These cases involved 4,193 female service members and 1,084 male service members, said the Pentagon in its annual review on Monday, noting that other involving victims were not in the US military, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of female service members reporting sexual assault went up 13 per cent, the Pentagon said. The number of men reporting remained flat.
The number of reports from the Marines increased 14.7 per cent, the Navy 9.3 per cent, the Air Force 9.2 per cent, and the Army 8.4 per cent, the survey finds, noting that in total, 81 per cent of the formal complaints in 2017 happened on duty while 98 per cent of offenders were male service members.
The Pentagon will need additional data to determine whether the rising number of reported assaults reflects an increase in actual sexual assaults occurring, or just an increase in victims' willingness to come forward and report them, said Nate Galbreath, deputy director of the sexual assault prevention and response office.