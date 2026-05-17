97-Year-Old US Man Fulfils Childhood Dream Of Flying In Zero Gravity, Sets World Record

For many people, dreams of flying among the stars remain just dreams. But for Robert Gordon McAfee from the United States, a childhood wish finally came true after more than 90 years, reported Guinness World Records.

When Robert Gordon McAfee was growing up in the foothills of Appalachia, he often looked up at the stars with curiosity and wonder. As a young boy living in East Tennessee, he would spend time exploring forests and creeks near his home, playing with tadpoles and observing nature.

After serving in World War II, he went on to attend medical school and later practised different areas of medicine in Kansas. He eventually retired as a psychiatrist at the age of 85.

Last February, at the age of 97, Robert became the oldest man to fly in zero gravity. He achieved this milestone by travelling to the peak of Earth's atmosphere with the Zero G lunar spaceflight company.

During the short flight, he experienced the thrill of floating weightlessly, something he had dreamed about since childhood.

Robert was accompanied by his granddaughter Kait, with whom he shares a close bond. After listening to his stories about spaceflight for years, Kait encouraged him to take part in the Zero G flight.

The flight took place in San Jose, California, on 22 February 2025. Together, they wanted to honour his years of service in the US military and remember his brother JG McAfee, who had taught him how to fly.

In preparation for the journey, Robert stayed active by continuing his daily walks and focusing on his physical health.

When a doctor refused to provide a note clearing him for the flight, Robert said that it was just his limit, and then he wrote the approval note for himself.

After decades of life on solid ground, Robert Gordon McAfee was finally able to experience the feeling of flying among the stars, fulfilling a dream that began in his childhood.