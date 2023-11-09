9 Killed In US Strikes On Iran-Linked Site In Syria: Report

It is the second time in roughly 2 weeks that the US has targeted a location in Syria. (Representational)

Nine people affiliated with Iran-backed groups in Syria were killed on Thursday in a US strike on the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, a war monitor said.

"Nine people working for Tehran-backed groups were killed in US strikes on sites used by pro-Iran groups," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

