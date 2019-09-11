'Never Forget': On 9/11 Attacks Anniversary, Tributes Pour In On Twitter

9/11 Attack Anniversary: On Twitter, #NeverForget hashtag trends with tributes for heroes.

On 9/11 attacks anniversary, "Never Forget" is one of the top trends on Twitter on micro-blogging site Twitter as the world marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attack on New York's World Trade Center. The September 11 attacks in 2001 left around 3,000 people dead and ruptured the sense of safety that people in the United States enjoyed. The 9/11 attacks anniversary brings back haunting memories of the deadly attack. Sentimental tweets are pouring in as #NeverForget hashtag trends and the world remembers 11 September, 2001.

US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture with caption "We will never forget 9/11/01".

"We will never forget" is more than a phrase. It is a testament of who we are as people and as a country," the US Army tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered the heroes of 9/11 attack.

"Like so many people around the world, I'll never forget where I was on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people, including 24 Canadians, died in those terrorist attacks. Today, we remember them and pay tribute to the heroes who stepped up to serve and help others on 9/11," Mr Trudeau tweeted.

United States Senator of Georgia David Perdue tweeted, "9/11 was one of the darkest days in American history. The men & women who rushed toward the Twin Towers are true American heroes. Today, we honor & remember the innocent lives lost & bravery of the first responders. #NeverForget".

Scott M Stringer, New York City's Comptroller, remembered the lives lost during the attack. "On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, we hold dear all those we lost. As the years pass, it's on us to #NeverForget and to always stand with the first responders, survivors and families impacted by that dark day," he tweeted.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, "We must always remember how the true spirit of American greatness – compassion, generosity & a commitment to the ideals of freedom, justice and equality – lifted every community during one of America's darkest moments. #NeverForget"

Award-winning singer Travis Tritt said that he will not forget how the country united after 9/11 attack. "Let us #NeverForget what evil did to our country when the United States was viciously attacked on 9/11/01. I will never forget that day. More importantly, I will never forget how our country united after that attack. Americans united are America at its best. God bless the USA!," the singer wrote on Twitter.

September 11 attacks, also called the 9/11 terror attacks, were a series of four coordinated suicide attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda that took place on September 11, 2001 in the United States. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000. The September 11 attacks were the deadliest attacks on the US soil since the Pearl Harbour bombing in 1941 that launched the US into World War II.

