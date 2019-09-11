9/11 Attacks: What Happened At Twin Towers 18 Years Ago

9/11 terror attack anniversary: Here's what happened on September 11, 2001 in the United States:
- Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US passenger airplanes.
- Between at 8 and 9 am, two of the planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center complex in Manhattan. Within two hours, both the 110-storey towers collapsed.
- The debris and fires led to a partial or complete collapse of all other buildings in the World Trade Center complex, including the 47-storey 7 World Trade Center tower.
- The third plane was crashed into the Pentagon (the headquarters of the US Department of Defense) in Virginia.
- The fourth plane, thought to be bound towards Washington DC, was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fight back against the hijackers.
- The United States responded by launching a "War On Terror" and invading Afghanistan to depose the Taliban, which had failed to comply with US demands to extradite Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda from Afghanistan.
- The destruction of the World Trade Center and nearby infrastructure seriously harmed the economy of Lower Manhattan and had a significant effect on global markets.
- The cleanup of the World Trade Center site was completed in May 2002, and the Pentagon was repaired within a year. On November 18, 2006, construction of One World Trade Center began at the World Trade Center site. The building opened on November 3, 2014.
- Several memorials have been built in memory of the victims of Septemebr 11 attacks. These include the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
- The 9/11 attack anniversary brings back haunting memories of the fateful day. People pay tribute to the victims of the attack on this day and also pledge to fight against terrorism.
