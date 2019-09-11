9/11 Attacks: What Happened At Twin Towers 18 Years Ago

9/11 Attack Anniversary: The United States responded by launching a "War On Terror".

New Delhi: World Trade Centre Attack: September 11 attacks, also called the 9/11 terror attacks, were a series of four coordinated suicide attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda that took place on September 11, 2001 in the United States. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000. The September 11 attacks were the deadliest attacks on the US soil since the Pearl Harbour bombing in 1941 that launched the US into World War II.