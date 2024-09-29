Advertisement

8 Soldiers Killed In Colombia Military Helicopter Crash

The eight were on a mission in the eastern department of Vichada, President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, without saying when the crash occurred.

Read Time: 1 min
8 Soldiers Killed In Colombia Military Helicopter Crash
The helicopter crashed near the border with Venezuela.
Bogota, Colombia:

Eight Colombian soldiers died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela, the president said Sunday.

The Air Force reported that the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo, adding there were no survivors.

Images distributed by Colombian media showed the burnt wreckage of the aircraft in the middle of a grassland.

The families of the crew were receiving support while a recovery mission was underway, said the Air Force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

