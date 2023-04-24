8 Killed After Explosions Hit Police Station In Pakistan

Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people, police said.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley.

He said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and the police were probing whether it caused the explosions or it was a militant attack.

The police chief said most of those killed were cops.

