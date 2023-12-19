8 Dead As 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China: Report

5.9-magnitude quake sent strong tremors through parts of China's Qinghai province on Tuesday night.

At least eight people were killed when a strong shallow earthquake sent tremors through northwest China overnight and destroyed some buildings, state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

The quake, which struck in Gansu province, caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, the agency said. Rescue work was underway early Tuesday.

Fallen ceilings and other debris could be seen in videos posted on social media.

The 5.9-magnitude quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) at 11:59 pm local time Monday (1559 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey, which revised the magnitude downward after initially reporting 6.0.

Parts in Gansu province as well as neighbouring Qinghai province experienced shaking, according to Xinhua.

Officials dispatched emergency management and fire departments to the area under an emergency response plan initiated just after the quake, and provincial leaders were also en route, it reported.

According to USGS, the quake occurred some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the province's capital, Lanzhou, and was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the country. In August a shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China, injuring 23 people and collapsing dozens of buildings.

