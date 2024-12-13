US Woman, 70, Accused Of Running Illegal Dental Clinic From Her Kitchen

A 70-year-old woman from Long Island, US, has been accused of running an unlicensed dental practice from her kitchen, allegedly performing extractions and other procedures for nearly $2,000, according to prosecutors. Gladys Serrano, a resident of a one-bedroom apartment on Greenwich Street in Hempstead, is facing criminal charges after allegedly practising dentistry without proper qualifications, reported the New York Post.

"Practicing dentistry without proper authorisation poses an incredibly serious risk to public health and safety. This defendant's alleged home operation endangered the well-being of at least one person in need of dental care," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement.

The accusations stem from an incident where a woman, seeking a single tooth extraction, contacted Serrano through a referral on July 26. Upon arriving at Serrano's makeshift clinic - a kitchen separated by a curtain - the patient was reportedly told she needed five teeth removed due to decay.

Serrano allegedly extracted the teeth and provided the patient with paper towels to absorb significant bleeding, advising her to rinse with salt water. Over the following months, the patient returned multiple times, hoping to receive a dental bridge. Despite Serrano's efforts to create moulds and adjust impressions, the victim was never provided with a bridge that fit properly. During this period, the victim reportedly paid Serrano $1,950.

A search of Serrano's apartment uncovered numerous items related to dental procedures, including used instruments, extraction tools, tartar scrapers and moulds. Prosecutors also noted the discovery of medication vials, dental needles and antibiotics, including Amoxicillin and Lidocaine.

A review of New York State records revealed that Serrano was not licenced to practice dentistry.

She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on December 10, facing one count of unauthorised practice of a profession. The judge released Serrano under pre-trial supervision with electronic monitoring and also ordered her to surrender her passport and restricted her travel within the state.

Authorities believe Serrano may have treated other people as well. Those who suspect they were victims have been asked to contact the Nassau County District Attorney's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

If convicted, Serrano could face up to four years in prison. She is scheduled to appear in court again on January 8, 2025.