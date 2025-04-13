Double Celebration At This US High School As 15 Pairs Of Twins Set To Graduate

A Long Island high school's graduating class is making headlines this year with an unusual distinction, it includes 15 sets of twins. The Class of 2025 at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School has a total of 447 students, including the twin pairs.

All 15 sets of twins are fraternal, not identical, and make up nearly 7 per cent of the graduating class, reported today.com.

“Most, if not all, have been in the district since kindergarten,” said Timothy Lamb, the school's assistant principal.

"Many met as infants because the parents joined a 'parents of twins' group. They're all very friendly with each other. They're all close. It's like they have a little clique," he added.

Since all 15 sets of twins are fraternal and there are several sets of boy and girl twin siblings, there aren't many instances of mistaken identity for the teachers.

“Some teachers don't even know they're twins, even though some do look alike,” Mr Lamb said.

The parents even started their own support group when their children were just babies. They attended monthly meetings and held a biannual garage sale of hand-me-downs.

Meredith Brake, who is the mother of twins Emily and Amanda, commended the twins' group for its special bond. She said, "It was a great place to know you weren't alone on this journey."

The school's twin statistics are remarkable, given that twins occur in around just 3% of all births, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All 15 sets of twins are set to graduate in June this year.

The most twins in the same academic year at one school is 44 pairs, according to the Guinness World Records. The record was made at New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, in 2017.