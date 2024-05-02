Video: Small Plane's Emergency Landing On US Beach

The plane was seen coming to an abrupt halt before its nose got dipped into the sand.

A small plane was seen making an emergency landing on a beach in the US with sun setting over the horizon in the background. The single-engine Cessna 152 gliding over Long Island's Cedar Beach in New York, a video shared on X showed.

The pilot and passengers escaped uninjured as the plane landed safely on the beach on Wednesday, reported the New York Post. The single-engine Cessna 152 aircraft was seen coming to an abrupt halt before it tilted forward and its nose got dipped into the sand.

Emergency landing this evening at Cedar Beach. Thankfully pilot and passenger were both OK

The pilot reported an engine failure just before landing on the beach, as per the report.

"A single-engine aircraft landed on Cedar Beach in the hamlet of Mount Sinai around 7:30 p.m. The Cessna 152 plane's engine lost power mid-flight, leaving the 60-year-old pilot to make the emergency landing on the beach," the Federal Aviation Administration was quoted by NBC New York.

An investigation is ongoing, the FAA said.

It is unclear where the pilot and passenger had been flying from or where they were headed. The closest airport on Long Island is 15 miles from beach, though there are several other small landing strips along the south shore.

This wasn't the first time the plane had to make an unscheduled landing on a Long Island beach. Pilot Robert Keletii was teaching a novice student to fly at 3,000 feet over the North Shore in March 2016 when the aircraft's engine gave out. Mr Keletii safely guided the aircraft to a landing at Sunken Meadow State Park - roughly 15 miled from Cedar Beach - without any injuries.