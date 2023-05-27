7-Year-Old Set His Home On Fire With Parents Inside, Arrested: US Police

Two people in the house suffered minor burns

A 7-year-old child was arrested and charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting his parents' house on fire while they slept inside, CBS News reported. The incident took place in Jackson County, located approximately 40 miles northwest of Charleston.

A picture of the home engulfed in flames was shared on Facebook by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in West Virginia. The department in its post said that the child intentionally set fire to the house with his parents inside. Two people in the house suffered minor burns, but everyone in the home survived, police said. The authorities took the child into custody and charged him/ her with first-degree arson.

Detailing the incident, the police department wrote, ''This evening a 7-year-old juvenile is in custody and charged with 1st-degree arson after the family home was intentionally set ablaze with the parents asleep inside. Minor burn injuries occurred to two individuals, but everyone made it out of the home alive.No further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case.

Special thanks go out this evening to the responding volunteer fire departments and the WV State Fire Marshal's Office.''

Here is the post:

The next day, the department said the child's stepfather was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. As per a report by USA Today, investigators believe the stepfather was abusing the child who started the fire.

In a Facebook post they wrote, ''Aaron Hufford, age 38 of Sandyville, WV and stepfather to the 7-year-old suspect from yesterday's 1st Degree Arson event, has been arrested for Child Abuse of the same 7-year-old. The thorough investigation continues with Detective Seth Fisher and Detective Gary Baldwin leading the way. No further details will be provided at this time.''