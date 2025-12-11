US To Reject Tourist Visa If Applicant Plans To Give Birth During Stay

People who file tourist applications to visit the US with an intention to game the American system won't have it easy, according to the US embassy in India.

In a post on X, the embassy said the US will not process visa applications if there is any indication the tourist intends to give birth on American soil as a shortcut to obtaining citizenship.

"US consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," the US embassy in India said in the post.

The US has also expanded its review of social media and online presence to cover all H-1B speciality occupation workers and their H-4 dependents. The move comes as several applicants in India got emails informing them that their visa appointments had been rescheduled.

In a statement, a US embassy spokesperson said the Department of State already conducts online presence checks for student and exchange visitor visa categories such as F, M, and J. Starting December 15, this review will also include H-1B and H-4 applicants.

This came after the Trump administration's recent move to make social media screening mandatory for all H-1B and H-4 applicants. This decision has added fresh uncertainty for thousands of workers and families.

The embassy noted that each case undergoes a detailed security review.

"In every visa case, we will take the time necessary to ensure an applicant does not pose a risk to the safety and security of the United States and that he or she has credibly established his or her eligibility for the visa sought, including that the applicant intends to engage in activities consistent with the terms of admission," the statement added.