"See Your Own Country First": Indian Denied US Visa Sparks Online Debate

A growing number of Indians are voicing their disappointment on social media over US tourist visa rejections, even when they meet all financial and professional requirements. One such case went viral after a video was shared by Instagram vlogger Jay, where he speaks to a man who shared a surprising incident involving his friend.

Watch the video here:

According to the man, his friend's US tourist visa was denied simply because he admitted he had never travelled outside Delhi. The visa officer reportedly told him to "see your own country first" before applying to visit the United States. The man speaking in the video said he himself had visited 29 Indian states, hinting at how travel history within India might be informally considered during visa interviews.

This incident has sparked a wider conversation online about visa transparency and perceived biases in the approval process for Indian applicants.

"Well, I think the officer is right. How come you can go to other countries if in your own country you didn't visit a famous place in your own country?" commented a user.

"That's right... imagine all of us Indians first ensuring we visit all places in India... Makes a lot of difference ... "Let's do it, guys," wrote another user.

"I've travelled 25-26 states and been to 3 different continents! "The peace and beauty in India is nowhere," commented a third user.