7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast In Chile, No Tsunami Threat

The earthquake was shallow at a depth of 6.1 miles. (Representational)

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca at a depth of 6.1 miles, the USGS said.

Chile, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has a long history of deadly quakes, including an 8.8-magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast that triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns.

