7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region

Peru earthquake: Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents.

World | | Updated: August 24, 2018 16:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Brazil Border Region

The earthquake hit at a depth of 609 km on Peru's eastern frontier

Peru: 

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru, in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though social media users said tremors had been felt across the country and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.

Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and Chile's fire service said on Twitter that the quake did not have the potential to generate one off the Chilean coast.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

EarthquakePeru earthquakeBrazil earthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenOppo A5

................................ Advertisement ................................