64-Year-Old Man Stranded For 3 Days On Uninhabited Bahamas Island Rescued

The US Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday rescued a man who had been stranded on an uninhabited Bahamas island for three days.

According to a news release, the USCG spotted a "disabled sailboat firing flares" near Cay Sal, a small island located between Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas. An aircrew located the man, identified as a 64-year-old Bahamian national, on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.

"The man notified the crew he'd been stranded for three days after his vessel became disabled during his voyage," the press note read.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark were sent to retrieve him and he was transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in "good health," officials said.

The USCG also added that its aircraft normally patrol the Florida Straits, including over Cay Sal, which was how officials were able to see the red flare the man set off for help.

"We're proud to have saved this man's life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. "Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome," he added, as per the press note.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, last month, an Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella found themselves stranded in the vast Pacific Ocean after rough seas damaged their vessel and knocked out its electronics. After the rescue, the sailor revealed that he and his pooch survived the ordeal by drinking rainwater and snacking on raw fish.