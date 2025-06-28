6-Year-Old British Boy Detained In Rs 18.8 Crore Drug Bust In Mauritius

A six-year-old British boy was detained in Mauritius after customs officials found 14 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside his suitcase. According to The Telegraph, the child was detained alongside seven other people at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam airport on Sunday. The group was reportedly carrying more than 161 kilograms of cannabis, worth 1.6 million pounds (approximately Rs 18.8 crore), hidden in the luggage. Seven of the suspects were British, including the boy whose luggage contained 24 packages of drugs wrapped in clear cellophane.

The group was stopped at the main international airport in Mauritius as they disembarked from a British Airways flight from Gatwick, per the outlet. The boy's mother was also arrested and had 17kg hidden in her own bags. The eighth suspect was reported to be a Romanian living in Britain. He was allegedly holding 32 packages of cannabis.

Mauritian authorities described the use of a child to transport drugs as "outrageous and inhumane", adding, "This is one of the most revolting cases we have encountered in recent years".

The boy was unaware of the contents of his bags. He was flown back to the UK on Wednesday and is staying with his father.

Authorities discovered 11 Apple AirTags, suggesting links to a drug gang. The drugs cache was found during a joint operation by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) and the Anti-Drug & Smuggling Unit (ADSU) at the airport. Officials are treating the group as part of an organised crime network responsible for smuggling drugs from Europe to Mauritius.

The seven suspects, 5 women and 2 men, have been charged with drug trafficking and placed in custody. They appeared at Mahebourg court on the island's south-eastern coast on Monday, with all remaining in pre-trial detention.

Authorities also carried out a series of targeted raids on hotels containing British nationals after police received a lead that more foreign passengers may have been transporting drugs. No arrests were made at any of the three locations searched.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said, "We are supporting several British nationals who are detained in Mauritius and are in contact with the local authorities."