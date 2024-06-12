6 Killed In Israeli Army Raid In West Bank, Says Palestinian Ministry

West Bank has experienced surge in violence since war broke out between Israel Army and Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry and Red Crescent said six Palestinian men were killed Tuesday during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank village of Kfar Dan.

The Israeli military said it conducted a "counterterror activity" in the area during which four militants were killed.

The men aged between 21 and 32 were "shot by the occupation forces in the town of Kafr Dan, Jenin district", the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transported six dead people from Kafr Dan, at least three of them from a "targeted house".

The Israeli army said troops "encircled a structure used" by Palestinian militants, killing four "during exchanges of fire" and injuring "additional ones", while an Israeli air force helicopter "struck the area of the structure".

The statement added that soldiers had found weapons "and a vehicle containing numerous explosives".

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has experienced a surge in violence for more than a year, but especially since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

At least 542 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

