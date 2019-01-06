6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Indonesia

The earthquake hit Ternate in Indonesia's Molucca islands on Sunday. (Representational)

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.6 struck 174 km (108 miles) north-northwest of the city of Ternate in Indonesia's Molucca islands on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at a depth of 60.5 km, it said.

An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7.0 and the depth at 10 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that, based on availabile data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.