6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richer scale jolted the Philippines on Wednesday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media. The earthquake occurred at 16:51:49 IST on Wednesday, at a depth of 160 kilometre.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 04-10-2023, 16:51:49 IST, Lat: 5.34 & Long: 126.43, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Philippines," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X.

Earlier in June, a deep earthquake shook parts of the Philippines, southwest of the capital. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning near Hukay, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the earth's surface, the US Geological Survey said.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

Earlier, two strong earthquakes of magnitudes 6.2 and 4.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said, adding that the tremors were felt across large parts of India.

