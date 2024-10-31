6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits US: Report

A strong earthquake hit off the West Coast of the United States on Wednesday, geologists said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The 6.0 magnitude quake was located on a faultline underneath the Pacific Ocean, 173 miles (279 kilometers) from the city of Bandon in the state of Oregon, the US Geological Survey said.

