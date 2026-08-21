582 Skeletons Found In Sri Lanka's Mass Grave, Many Had Signs Of Execution

Forensic teams excavating a massive grave site in Sri Lanka have uncovered 582 human skeletons, including those of infants and young children. The excavation marks one of the largest mass graves in Sri Lanka since the conclusion of the country's 26-year civil war.

According to a report in The Telegraph, excavators have retrieved a collection of personal items at Chemmani, near the northern city of Jaffna. Among the unearthed items are plastic milk bottles, children's toys, small school bags, shoes, and bangles.

According to forensic experts at the scene, several skeletons showed distinct signs of execution; notably, one skeleton was discovered with both hands tightly bound against the chest.

It remains unclear whether any of the 582 people whose remains were recovered are among those officially recorded as missing in Sri Lanka.

Forensic specialists will have to examine the remains, and DNA samples will have to be matched with those of surviving family members before any identities can be confirmed.

The Chemmani site has become the focus of Sri Lanka's largest-ever investigation into a mass grave. It has long been associated with forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings carried out during the decades-long armed conflict between Sri Lankan government security forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Formed amid long-running ethnic tensions, the LTTE, also known as the Tamil Tigers, fought for an independent homeland for Tamils in the north and east of Sri Lanka. Both the Sri Lankan military and the LTTE have faced allegations of serious violations, including abductions, killings, rape and other abuses.

The civil war, which began in 1983 and ended in May 2009, resulted in the deaths of an estimated 100,000 people and left tens of thousands missing, predominantly from the ethnic Tamil minority.

Human rights organisations and families of those who disappeared have renewed calls for an international inquiry. They argue that earlier investigations into mass graves in Sri Lanka failed to establish the identities of victims or hold those responsible to account.

Sri Lanka's government has argued that the Chemmani investigation is independent and should continue to be handled by the country's own institutions. Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara pushed back against allegations that government bodies had failed Tamil families.

“I'm appealing to everyone. Don't measure these organisations by their past records, but measure them by the way they work under our government,” he said.