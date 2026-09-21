500 Arrested, Security Tightened After Multiple Crude Bomb Explosions In Dhaka

Amidst a law-and-order situation in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested over 500 people in the past 24 hours as security is tightened in the city. The police have been deployed at all four major entry points to Dhaka, and searches are being conducted across the city at more than 200 checkpoints on important roads across Dhaka.

Media reports in Bangladesh have confirmed that a crude bomb exploded in front of the High Court's main gate on Sunday (20th September). The news of the explosion was also confirmed by Sheikh Zahidul Islam, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna division.

On 15th September, a cocktail bomb had exploded in front of the Supreme Court. Police officials have linked the incident to the International Crimes Tribunal's sentencing of seven accused, including former Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, to death over crimes against humanity committed during the violent protests in the country in 2024.

A parked bus in Mymensingh town and another parked at the Daulatdia bus terminal in Rajbari were set on fire. The two buses were torched around Saturday midnight, Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo reported.

Security has been tightened across the capital following a series of crude bomb explosions and bus arson incidents, with police setting up more than 200 checkpoints and deploying additional forces at key entry points, the state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS), reported. Special checkpoints at important locations, flyovers, and entry points in and around the Dhaka Metropolitan area.

"Law enforcement agencies have stepped up security measures across Dhaka to maintain public safety and prevent any further incidents. Those found involved will be brought under the law," Chief of Detective Branch (DB) and Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam told news agency BSS.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made in different areas of the city, with 146 arrests in Mirpur, 79 arrests in Tejgaon, 79, 63 arrests in Motijheel, 57 arrests in Wari, 52 arrests in Ramna, 45 arrests in Uttara, 43 arrests in Lalbagh, and 41 arrests in the high-profile Gulshan area of the city. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's residence is in Gulshan.

Police have confirmed the recovery of unexploded crude bombs, 500 grams of gunpowder, 250 grams of petrol, nails and other materials allegedly used in explosives.

Heightened security measures came into force after several incidents of crude bomb explosions and buses being set on fire were reported on Friday. The police have stepped up searches, patrols and surveillance across Dhaka to ensure the situation does not escalate. CCTV footage from the locations of the incidents is being collected to identify those responsible for the incidents of arson.

On Sunday, crude bombs exploded at a crossing in Dhaka's Jatrabari, a day after similar blasts outside the local police station. A rickshaw puller was injured in the latest incident. Three buses were set on fire in separate incidents in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

The Detective Branch (DB), Wari Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has confirmed it has arrested four people, including the main accused, in connection with a cocktail bomb explosion in front of Jatrabari Police Station that created panic among the public. Based on information provided by one of the arrested suspects, four unexploded cocktail bombs were recovered from the Lalbagh Police Station area.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons under the Explosives Act at Jatrabari Police Station. Operations by DB and local police to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the incident are ongoing, the Dhaka Police said.

These incidents are a worry for the administration as they come amidst the announcement of a protest march by the Opposition. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance will begin a long march from Dhaka to Rangpur today to press home eight demands, including implementation of the referendum verdict, trial of the July mass killings and implementation of the Teesta Master Plan.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman departed for New York this morning to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).