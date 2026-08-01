Scientists Discover Unique Metal Formed By Extreme Hiroshima Explosion Conditions

A new study has revealed that the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 created a previously unknown metal that has never been seen naturally on Earth. Researchers say the discovery could help scientists better understand the extreme conditions created during a nuclear explosion, reported NYPost.

The findings were published in the journal Science Advances. Researchers reported that they had discovered a previously unknown multicomponent alloy while studying fallout from the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

A team of scientists found the new material while examining 34 fallout samples containing tiny droplets known as hiroshimaites, which had been preserved in the sands of Hiroshima Bay, according to Phys.org.

The researchers said these nuclear remnants formed when temperatures above 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit vaporised buildings, metal, soil, glass and water during the blast.

Using a high-powered electron microscope, the scientists examined the droplets and found tiny metallic particles. They then studied the particles using X-ray diffraction.

Most of the particles were common iron-chromium alloys. However, one tiny grain contained a mix of iron, chromium, nickel, manganese, molybdenum, silicon and aluminium arranged in an atomic structure that had never before been observed in conventional alloys.

The researchers said this unique structure formed when metallic vapour from the explosion cooled almost instantly as the fireball expanded, locking the atoms into place.

The research team said the study demonstrates that anthropogenic, or man-made, extreme conditions can lead to the formation of previously unknown materials.

Researchers believe the newly discovered metal could help in developing lighter and more heat-resistant materials in the future.

They also said the discovery could improve understanding of the chemical and physical fallout produced by a nuclear explosion like the one in Hiroshima.

The atomic bomb, codenamed Little Boy, weighed about 9,000 pounds and was the first nuclear weapon used in war. It was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and exploded with a force equal to about 20,000 tons of TNT. The blast killed an estimated 140,000 people, while radiation exposure caused many survivors to suffer long-term health effects, including cancer and leukemia.

